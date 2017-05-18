Hot Downloads

Shocking: Reema Lagoo passes away

18 May 2017 10:30 AM

Shocking news coming your way at the start of your day.

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo is no more.

The thespian who has number of hit movies like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai among more in her kitty and TV shows like Shriman Shrimati, Tu Tu Main is said to pass away early in the morning reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actress, as reported in media complained of a chest pain late at night and was rushed to the Kokilaben Hospital. She breathed her last early morning.

Reema, who is known to play the perfect sweet woman in most of her projects was currently seen in a negative avatar in Star Plus' Naamkarann (Mahesh Bhatt, Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

As per reports the last rites will happen today.

Reema is survived by her husband (separated) Vivek Lagoo and daughter Mrunmayee

May her soul rest in peace.

