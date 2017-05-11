Hot Downloads

News

Shocking revelation in Life OK’s Ghulaam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 06:38 PM

Life OK’s popular show Ghulaam has kept viewers on edge of their couch by bringing forth some unpredictable twist and turns with each episode.

Rangeela (Param Singh) and Radhika's (Nidhi Jha) wedding day will arrive today. As Rangeela and Radhika are about to begin their pheras, a shocking incident takes place, putting everyone's life in danger.

The show will go through a dhamkaedar twist wherein Veer’s (Vikkas Manaktala) family be shocked to know Radhika’s motives to enter the no mercy land of Berehampur.

Our sources tell us that Radhika, an IPS officer had entered the Chaudhary family on a special mission to find out the crimes taking place in Berehampur.

But, it will be interesting to know if Radhika will succeed in her mission or she will be the girl who will get trapped in Berehampur?

Too many questions, for answer keep watching Ghulaam at 9 PM only on Life OK

