Off late a picture is seen doing the rounds of the internet. In the picture that seems like a still from an MMS, a girl is seen getting cozy with a man.

Now comes the fun part! In the video, the girl who is seen getting cosy with the man has a stark resemblance with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain actress Shilpa Shinde who is now a contestant in the Colors flagship reality series Bigg Boss 11. Since the very inception of the current season the ill feeling between Lost Boy Productions' head Vikas Gupta and Shilpa was pretty apparent and things took a turn for the worse once the contestants entered the glass walled mansion.

Shilpa has been very upfront about the kind of hatred she has for Vikas and their taunts and fights by now has become the talk of the town.

It was during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode in the show that Vikas Gupta stood in the box of the accused and denied the allegations made by Shilpa Shinde against him of making her MMS after she was fired from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain show.

Shilpa told Salman that she accused Vikas and the makers of the show together and didn’t specifically point fingers at him.

When he was asked to comment on the casting couch that Shilpa hinted at, he admitted being in a relationship with Shilpa during her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain stint.

But as far as the woman in the pictures doing the rounds of the social media is concerned, no one knows who it is exactly. Some claim it is shilpa sans make up and some claim that the lady in the picture is a shilpa lookalike.

Earlier, Miss Asia Bikini - Gehana Vasisth claimed that Shilpa Shinde was in a sexual relationship with Vikas Gupta before her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain came to an abrupt end.

“Both were very close to each other once upon a time and even shared a physical or sexual relationship, but Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa and was responsible for her ouster,” Gehana stated in an interview with a media outlet.

She further added, “Shilpa had got emotionally attached to Gupta, but he was not serious and was only interested in the physical aspect of the relationship. Eventually, things did not work out and Shilpa held Vikas responsible for all her problems as she expected him to stand by her in her problems with the channel.”

But the leaked picture surely is not authentic and no one can claim anything on its basis.