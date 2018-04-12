Shocking: Teni to get the Bhanushali family arrested

Mumbai:Gear up to witness some high voltage drama in the coming episodes of Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Ever since Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) has lost her memory partially, she is back as her old self. We had already updated about the upcoming episodes of the show that soon Teni will be back to the Bhanushali House.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, the viewers will get to see a change in Teni’s behavior.

What do you think of Dil se Dil Tak?

Teni will put blame on the Bhanushali family for taking advantage of innocent girls and call the police to arrest them. Shocked with Teni’s behavior, Parth (Rohan Gandotra) will try to stop her but he will end up getting slapped from Teni.

Too much of drama! Isn’t it?

Will Bhanushali family manage to convince Teni for not letting them go behind bars? Only time will tell.

