Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shocking: Teni to get the Bhanushali family arrested

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2018 07:05 PM

Mumbai:Gear up to witness some high voltage drama in the coming episodes of Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Ever since Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) has lost her memory partially, she is back as her old self. We had already updated about the upcoming episodes of the show that soon Teni will be back to the Bhanushali House.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, the viewers will get to see a change in Teni’s behavior.

What do you think of Dil se Dil Tak?

Teni will put blame on the Bhanushali family for taking advantage of innocent girls and call the police to arrest them. Shocked with Teni’s behavior, Parth (Rohan Gandotra) will try to stop her but he will end up getting slapped from Teni.

Too much of drama! Isn’t it?

Will Bhanushali family manage to convince Teni for not letting them go behind bars? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors’, Dil Se Dil Tak, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd, Jasmin Bhasin, Rohan Gandotra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra at a book launch!

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra at a book launch!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days