Shocking! Vivek Dahiya gave 400 auditions and faced casting couch

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is a big name in the TV world now, but the actor had to undergo immense struggle before he landed a decent role in television. While talking to a leading publication, he spoke about the obstacles he faced during his struggling days.



Vivek is the heartthrob of television, and after marrying Divyanka Tripathi the actor has been in the news quite often thanks to the various appearances the couple makes and the loving posts on social media. But Vivek also had to struggle before he achieved success.



Vivek said that before he landed his first job, he auditioned 300–400 times. Then, finally, he was shortlisted. He was very happy and had called up his dad, who was quite skeptical at that time, as he had never been shortlisted.



He was asked if he had ever faced the casting couch, to which he said that that the casting couch prevails everywhere and that he chose to ignore it and move on with his principles. He further said that when you enter the glamour world, you meet a lot of coordinators who call you in person and pitch projects based on your personality. One of the coordinators called him to the office and told him that it would be difficult for him to sustain in the industry as he had no Godfather and nepotism was at its peak.



The coordinator then told him to pay money to people to get work, but Vivek was smart enough to know that he was being misled. When Vivek didn’t agree to it, he gave him the other option, which was the casting couch, where he would have to please people to get work.



Vivek asked him if there was any other way out, to which the coordinator said that he will have to really rub his shoes hard to make it big and it would be rather impossible. Vivek said then decided to follow the right path.



As they say, hard work definitely pays off!