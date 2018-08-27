Shoaib and Dipika’s party dance, Karanvir to participate in 'Bigg Boss season 12, Nakuul the new superhero of television, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: A new week has begun, and here we bring you the fresh and new happenings from the world of television. Read on…

Ekta Kapoor reveals yet another look from the shoot of Punch Beat

Vikas Gupta's The Lost Boy Productions is all set to come up with a unique series on Alt Balaji titled Punch Beat. Actors Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma and Kushi Joshi will be playing the lead roles. The excitement about the show is at its peak. Ekta Kapoor revealed the look of the cast of the show herself, after watching the first viewing of the series. Ekta put up the picture of the cast and also praised Vikas, who is the writer and producer of the series, for creating magic with the cast.

Vaishali Takkar believes in ‘love’

Actress Vaishali Takkar, who plays Shivani in the newly launched show Super Sisters, believes in love. Her reel character Shivani has the magical powers but unfortunately she can never fall in love with someone. Speaking on that, Vaishali says, "I believe in love, the three words I Love You is immensely powerful and impactful. It can bring so many positive changes in someone's life. Love is also attached with respect. These two go hand in hand."

Vaishali is giving her best for Shivani's role and there have been times when she hurt herself. She shares," My character is the lead of the show and I have a huge responsibility. I am giving my best. There was a scene when I was lying on the bed and my co-star kicks me out off the bed. To give it a perfect effect I bruised my knee. And then recently I was doing the famous RK pose with my co-actor Gaurav Wadhwa and the scene involved a part where Gaurav will drop me and I will fall. I fell on my elbows and got hurt. Overall I am having a great experience in the show and enjoying every moment."

Pooja Banerjee supports her swimmer husband

Actress Pooja Banerjee is ecstatic as she is currently supporting her husband Sandeep Sejwal, who is a national swimmer, Arjuna awardee and contesting for India in the Asian Games, which is currently happening in Zakarta. Speaking from there, Pooja says, "It’s a surreal feeling, a great moment for all of us. This is the first time ever I am supporting him from the venue itself, my mother-in-law and my brother are also with me. Rooting and cheering for my country India is a great feeling. Wearing the tricolour T-shirt and then the tricolour flag… it’s an amazing feeling."

Dating and then marrying a sportsman is a different responsibility for Pooja as she says, “Dating and marrying a sportsman is literally being out there all the time because you need to give him a lot of time, patience and mental peace. He is playing for our nation that I understand and I know that nation is his first love. So as a matter of fact I know that swimming is his first love not me."

“Being a swimmer myself I understand his passion, but there were times when the girlfriend and now the wife in me reacted but then I used to tell myself that his priority towards swimming is main, I have to give him that space and time so that he can put all his energy in swimming.

Here’s why Adaa Khan’s latest photo shoot is to die for

Adaa Khan looks sizzling in her get ups in her shows and her photo shoot is no exception. The actor looks truly ravishing in the various ensembles, which are a healthy mix of traditional and contemporary looks.

“I wanted to try something different and I am so happy with how the pictures have turned out. They look amazing. I am very happy with all my looks. I wanted a nice mix of traditional as well as western looks and I feel that we have got it right in all the pictures,” says Adaa.

She looks stunning in a blue velvet dress with a blingy shrug, she looks super hot in a back net piece and a blingy number with a fur jacket. The beautiful nose ring adds to her look in a major way. We love her minimalistic makeup as it makes us focus on the gorgeous outfits!

Karanvir Bohra to participate in 'Bigg Boss season 12?

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and watched shows on television. The show is all set to come back with season 12 and will air next month and there is already a lot of buzz doing the rounds about who would be the participants on the show. The latest we hear is that actor Karanvir Bohra has been approached for the show. When asked about the same the actor said that he has been approached, and the offer has been coming to him since season one, but as usual he is not going to participate.

&TV’s Badho Bahu to air on Big Magic

&TV’s Badho Bahu went off-air a couple of months ago, and fans have been wanting to have the show on-air again. Now the show is having a rerun on Big Magic channel. The series will air on Big Magic from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Karan Vohra opens up on the spat between co-star and his wife

Karan Vohra and Samiksha Jaiswal, who shot to fame as Shaurya and Mehek respectively in the show Zindagi Ki Mehek, are all set to shift to Mumbai, for more career options. What created buzz around them was the news that Karan’s wife has problems with Samiksha. There were even reports that his wife had slapped Samiksha on the sets.

But Karan, while talking to a leading media publication, denied such reports and said his wife Bella and co-star Samiksha are good friends off-screen.

Anita-Rohit and Jay-Mahhi to appear on Sabse Smart Kaun?

Star Plus’ Sabse Smart Kaun is loved by the audience. Only recently, we saw Karan Patel - Ankita Bhargava and Hiten Tejwani - Gauri Pradhan Tejwani make their appearance on the show. Next, we will see two of yet another much loved celebrity jodis including Rohit Reddy - Anita Hassanandani and Jay Bhanushali - Mahhi Vij gracing the stage of Sabse Smart Kaun.

Akshay Mhatre’s final goodbye to Piyaa Albela

Zee TV's Piyaa Albela had a run for almost one and a half years and fetched good numbers. However, after all this while, the show finally went off-air on Friday, and the actors have been emotional with their parting messages. The lead actor of the show Akshay Mhatre, who essayed the role of Naren, shared a post on his Instagram profile biding a goodbye to the serial.

Piyaa Albela A post shared by Akshay Mhatre (@akshaymhatre11) on Aug 22, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

Bharti Singh’s Raksha Bandhan wish for Army officers

Comedienne Bharti Singh is one such person who takes the Indian pledge very seriously. And this can be proven with her latest Raksha Bandhan video. Bharti dedicated this video to all the Armed Forces out there, who protect and guard the country's borders.

Who needs super heroes when we have brothers like you... Happy Rakshabandhan to all my brothers and also to all our Army Brothers... You're the real heroes!

Have a great Rakshabandhan everyone! @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Y5xD7rJ3dG — Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) August 26, 2018

Nakuul Mehta is the new superhero of television

Nakuul Mehta is known for going to lengths for his characters. The blue-eyed actor on Saturday shot for a few sequences that included stunts. Usually seen in films, Nakuul had to fall down freely from a high rise building for the sequence and he seemed to be really kicked about it. Sharing a small glimpse from behind-the-scenes, producer Gul Khan and writer Harneet Singh wrote on social media, "The Daredevil Shivaay Singh Oberoi.”

Shoaib and Dipika’s dancing moves

Shoiab and Dipika are on one of the most loved couples of television. The couple recently attended a party and shared a video where both are seen dancing to a Govinda song and they seem to be enjoying their dance moves.

Anjum Fakih’s sweet Raksha Bhandan message for Shradha Arya

Anjum Fakih and Shradha Arya play sisters on screen. Recently, Anjum conveyed a sweet message for her on-screen sister Shradha, and the latter shared the video on her Instagram profile.

Karan Patel’s love for Aly Goni

Karan Patel and Aly Goni share a great brotherly bond off screen and we all know that Aly has come back from Argentina after wrapping up his show. Welcoming him, Karan has shared a message. Take a look-