News

Shoiab and Dipika’s romantic TikTok video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 07:49 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television. The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The two were seen together on the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 and had even reached the semi-finals.

Dipika was last seen as a contestant on Big Boss 12 and emerged as the winner of the show; she is currently seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, whereas Shoaib was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The TikTok application has become a rage on social media, and many celebrities use it to make funny vides. Shoaib is quite active on the app.

Recently, he shared a video with his better half where the duo is dancing on a song from DDLJ. The video will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Check the post here.

Tags > DDLJ, Nach Baliye season 8, Star Plus, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka...

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka in Penang -Malaysia
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

past seven days