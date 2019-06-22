Shoiab and Dipika’s romantic TikTok video

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television. The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The two were seen together on the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 and had even reached the semi-finals.

Dipika was last seen as a contestant on Big Boss 12 and emerged as the winner of the show; she is currently seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, whereas Shoaib was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The TikTok application has become a rage on social media, and many celebrities use it to make funny vides. Shoaib is quite active on the app.

Recently, he shared a video with his better half where the duo is dancing on a song from DDLJ. The video will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Check the post here.