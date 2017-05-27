Sholay with a twist for Divyanka-Vivek on Nach Baliye

After the wild-card round, the Nach Baliye contestants are only few weeks away from the finale and every couple out there is upping their dance game on the show.

One of the most popular jodis of television, Divyanka - Vivek have had their share of ups and downs with Divyanka's injury, but the couple got back and gradually made their way to getting perfect 30 last week.

This time again, Divyanka - Vivek surprised all by re-creating the magic of the cult blockbuster Sholay. Divyanka shone out as the bubbly, chirpy Basanti, Vivek played Gabbar and their choreographer Vaibhav as Veeru.

The act was touted as one of the funniest and well- conceptualized act on a television, and the couple won brownie points for doing justice to the roles from the cult film they portrayed. Their act was one of the top scoring acts.

Vivek- Divyanka as a team, other than dancing in a dance reality show have consciously made every act a masterpiece planning intricate details and coming up with innovative ideas every week. Be it re-creating the film Sadma, doing cabaret by stepping into Helen and Shammiji's shoes, or doing a East meets West act bringing alive the magic of Madhuri Dixit and Michael Jackson.

We can only wait for what their next act will have in store for us.