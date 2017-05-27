Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Hrithik Roshan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

To shoot in heat is a task: Avinash Sachdev

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 11:14 AM

The rise in temperature has taken a toll on the cast and crew of upcoming TV show "Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka". Actor Avinash Sachdev says its hard for them to shoot at 40-plus degrees in Mathura.

Avinash along with Megha Gupta, Manish Goel and Ricky Patel, is shooting in real life locations for the show despite hot weather.

"Summer is going on and to shoot constantly in hot weather is a task. Though the temperature in Mathura is over 40 degrees, it does not let our excitement and motivation down. I am trying to give my best, and hope everybody enjoys watching the show once it is on air," Avinash said in a statement.

The show will soon be aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Avinash Sachdev, Megha Gupta, Manish Goel, Ricky Patel,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top