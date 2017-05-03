Shooting with a baby brings a lot of responsibility: Rubina Dilaik

Talented actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen as Soumya in Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms), is enjoying playing a mother on-screen.

Rubina is playing a mother for the first time on-screen and while she is enjoying the new role, she is facing some challenges as well.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Rubina shared with us more about her experience of playing a mother on-screen. She said, “The child is adorable and a happy soul. It’s a stress buster to have such a happy soul on sets but at the same time it is difficult too as the entire schedule revolves around the mood of the baby. That’s way it is little hectic but at the end of the day, it turns out to be good.”

Talking about the challenges that Rubina is facing playing a mother on-screen, she shared with us, “It’s very difficult to hold the child and perform at the same time because the baby is too small. We have to hold the baby in a proper posture and make sure that the child doesn't get hurt or a sudden jerk. So, a lot of attention and responsibility comes along due to which it becomes really tiring. By the end of the scene, your arms pain with exhaustion.”

“Challenges are there but the joy of playing the powerful character is more, so the difficulties are really not highlighted,” she added.

Further, Rubina also shared her views with us about Soumya’s journey. She said, “She has gone through the test of time and has gone through a lot of emotions. Against all the odds, she is taking care of the child now. So it’s been quite a journey now.”

Keep up the good work, Rubina.