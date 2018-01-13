Shorvori to learn about Parth and Teni’s marriage in Dil Se Dil Tak

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak now gears up for a big twist in its coming episodes.

The ongoing episodes of the series that airs on Colors, is revolving around some happy moments of Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni’s (Jasmin Bhasin) marriage but, its soon going to get see twists.

We have already seen that Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has recovered from her illness and she wanted to meet Parth. Now we hear that, Shorvori will plan to make a visit to the Bhanushali House in the upcoming episodes.

For the uninitiated, Shorvori was believed to be dead by the family in a car accident but, actually she was alive. Shorvori, who had a shorter life time left because of brain tumor had escaped and ran away with a motive of not troubling her loved ones because of her illness.

Our source informs us that, Parth and Teni will happily get married. Meanwhile, Shorvori will reach to the Bhanushali House and shocked to see the celebrations galore. Eventually, she will learn about Parth and Teni’s marriage.

Shorvori will be shocked to learn about it for sure.

We tried but could not connect with the actors for a comment.

