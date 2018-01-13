Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shorvori to learn about Parth and Teni’s marriage in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018 02:32 PM

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak now gears up for a big twist in its coming episodes.

The ongoing episodes of the series that airs on Colors, is revolving around some happy moments of Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni’s (Jasmin Bhasin) marriage but, its soon going to get see twists.

We have already seen that Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has recovered from her illness and she wanted to meet Parth. Now we hear that, Shorvori will plan to make a visit to the Bhanushali House in the upcoming episodes.

For the uninitiated, Shorvori was believed to be dead by the family in a car accident but, actually she was alive. Shorvori, who had a shorter life time left because of brain tumor had escaped and ran away with a motive of not troubling her loved ones because of her illness.

Our source informs us that, Parth and Teni will happily get married. Meanwhile, Shorvori will reach to the Bhanushali House and shocked to see the celebrations galore. Eventually, she will learn about Parth and Teni’s marriage.

Shorvori will be shocked to learn about it for sure.

We tried but could not connect with the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Dil Se Dil Tak, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Colors tv, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days