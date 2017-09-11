Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak that airs on Colors, has been coming up with some high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

Misunderstandings always lead towards differences and the viewers of the popular drama are witnessing it happening in the recent episodes.

Time and again misunderstandings have cropped up between Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Parth (Siddharth Shukla) over his growing closeness with Teni (Jasmine Bhasin).

TellyChakkar.com had already updated its readers about the upcoming development in the series as how Teni will be trapped in a fire that breaks out in her room and she will get so scared that in a fit of fright, she will hug Parth who just comes to save her. This will catch Shorvori’s attention and the differences between Parth and Shorvori will broaden.

(Read: Differences to grow between Parth and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak)

Now we hear that this will lead towards some more drama in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “Heartbroken to see Parth’s closeness with Teni, Shorvori will further decide to leave the Bhanushali mansion. While she would be adamant on leaving the house, Parth and everyone else will try to convince her to stay back.”

Will Shorvori stay back or be firm in her decision to quit? It would be an interesting watch for the viewers for sure.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

