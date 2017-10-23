Tensions have been gripping the Bhanushali family from quite a long time in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak.

Shorvori (Rashami Desai), who is suffering from brain tumor and has a very short span of life left. In a bid to distance herself from her husband, she has sown seeds of hatred for herself in Parth’s (Siddharth Shukla) heart.

While Parth is completely oblivious to Shorvori’s illness, Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) who is aware of it is finding it hard to hide the reality from Parth and his family.

Now, we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to see a shocking twist. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes of the series, Shorvori will meet with an accident. Teni will witness the accident and will try to save her but she will see her car burst out in flames. that is when she assumes Shorvori is dead!”

God knows what more is in store for Shorvori! The cruel malignant fate is making sure that she bears all the agony in life. Will she ever be able to take herself out from this ordeal? Will the poor, good hearted and benign lady survive the car accident?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.