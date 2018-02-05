Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shorvori returns to Bhanushali family & Teni plans to exit in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2018 06:45 PM

Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) gears up for some major twist in the coming episodes.

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Parth (Rohan Gandotra) had finally managed to find Shorvori (Rashami Desai) in Nainital but shockingly, Shorvori refused to accept her real identity.

We hear that finally things are going to be sorted out between Parth and Shorvori and she will return to the Bhanushali family.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) will plan her exit from the Bhanushali House in the most dramatic way with Shorvori’s return. Teni will leave the family shocked by demanding a huge amount of money in return of her sacrifices for the family.

Shorvori will learn Teni’s good intentions behind her act but Parth won’t and he will decide to fulfill Teni’s wishes.

Will Shorvori be able to convince Parth about Teni’s motives? Will she be able to stop Teni from taking such a big step?

The upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to these questions.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows.

Tags > Colors, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bhanushali family, Teni plans, exit, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Rohan Gandotra, Rashami Desai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

On the sets of Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz

On the sets of Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days