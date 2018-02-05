Shorvori returns to Bhanushali family & Teni plans to exit in Dil Se Dil Tak

Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) gears up for some major twist in the coming episodes.

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Parth (Rohan Gandotra) had finally managed to find Shorvori (Rashami Desai) in Nainital but shockingly, Shorvori refused to accept her real identity.

We hear that finally things are going to be sorted out between Parth and Shorvori and she will return to the Bhanushali family.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) will plan her exit from the Bhanushali House in the most dramatic way with Shorvori’s return. Teni will leave the family shocked by demanding a huge amount of money in return of her sacrifices for the family.

Shorvori will learn Teni’s good intentions behind her act but Parth won’t and he will decide to fulfill Teni’s wishes.

Will Shorvori be able to convince Parth about Teni’s motives? Will she be able to stop Teni from taking such a big step?

The upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to these questions.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows.