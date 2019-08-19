Should Prerna SUPPORT Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: The fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are glued to their television sets because of the high-voltage drama!



It is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the leads, are adored for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. While the style quotient of the show has always been high, the edgy and high-point twists that it offers have viewers on the edge of their seats.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay has now come to a point where it is revealed that Mr. Bajaj’s own aunt is planning against him. She wants to separate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj and is greedy for money.



As seen, when Anurag and Prerna were together, she always stood by him and supported him come what may. And now, even though Mr. Bajaj has done her wrong, she is still trying to understand his point of view.



At this stage, should Prerna forget his past actions and support him in his hour of need, given that she has promised to be loyal to him?



Tell us in the comments section below!