News

Should Prerna SUPPORT Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:38 PM

MUMBAI: The fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are glued to their television sets because of the high-voltage drama!

It is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the leads, are adored for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. While the style quotient of the show has always been high, the edgy and high-point twists that it offers have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has now come to a point where it is revealed that Mr. Bajaj’s own aunt is planning against him. She wants to separate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj and is greedy for money.

As seen, when Anurag and Prerna were together, she always stood by him and supported him come what may. And now, even though Mr. Bajaj has done her wrong, she is still trying to understand his point of view.

At this stage, should Prerna forget his past actions and support him in his hour of need, given that she has promised to be loyal to him?

Tell us in the comments section below!

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra

past seven days