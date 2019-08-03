Show fan inks ‘Mere Sai’ tattoo on the sets of Mere Sai

We see a lot of people around us doing astonishing things to express their fan following for their favorite shows. One such prominent show is Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mere Sai- Shraddha aur Saburi’. Since its inception show has garnered utmost viewers and gained a lot of popularity amongst Sai devotees across the globe. At times we see a lot of devotees going out of the way to express their devotions. For the show viewers across the country are seen appreciating Mere Sai and showering their love in various ways.

There was a time when a fan, who is a big Sai devotee and had huge liking for the show, travelled all the way from Chandigarh to Mumbai on his bicycle. Similar incident occurred again when another fan of the show came on the sets and inked a tattoo on her hand, writing ‘Mere Sai’. She happens to be a big devotee of Sai Baba and she keeps visiting Shirdi every 6 months.

Obliged by the tremendous fan following Abeer shares, “I usually keep on getting messages in my social media accounts where people express their love for the show. I am overwhelmed playing such a crucial character who influences people and shapes their perception towards life. Playing a religious character of Sai Baba is a challenge in itself. However, I am happy that viewers are appreciating the show and inculcating Sai charitra teachings in their life.”

Further in the track viewers will get to learn more about the story behind Sai Baba’s white turban which he wears on his head followed by the story of a brick that he keeps with him always.