'THIS’ is show Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan celebrated FRIENDSHIPS DAY!

MUMBAI: A friend is someone who stands by you at all times, corrects you when you go wrong, gives you a pat on the back for making him/ her proud, and shares laughs over all the crazy times you have together. No judging involved!



Studies have even shown that the better the quality of your friendships, the more likely you are to be happy. So, being a great friend and having friends to support you is good for your well-being.



The first Sunday of August, Friendships Day, is dedicated to all those cherished and memorable friendships. Yeh Rishta actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi took out time to celebrate this special day with their closest pals!



While Shivangi had a lunch date with Aditi Bhatia and indulged in playing dart games and cricket, Mohsin bonded with his friend Rishi Dev over snacks. Take a look.







TellyChakkar wishes all its readers a belated happy Friendships Day!



