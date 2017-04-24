Hot Downloads

Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Shraddha-Arjun join Ishqbaaaz and YHM cast for Star Parivaar Awards

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2017 06:15 PM

Time to welcome two every special guests on your favourite shows Ishqbaaaz and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Viewers would know, Star Plus is all set to produce Star Parivaar Awards.

And joining the family, will be youth sensation Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actors who are all set with their blockbuster film Half Girlfriend, will be part of the magnum opus event this year.

And yesterday (23 April), the duo joined the cast of Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms), to shoot a special curtain raiser episode.

As per the plot, Arjun will be seen in the hunt for his Half Girlfriend and will come across these popular TV stars. They will help him search for Shraddha and welcome the couple into their Parivaar.

Talking about the same, the spokesperson from Star Parivar shared, “It was our pleasure to have Arjun and Shraddha shoot for the special episode of Star Parivaar Awards- curtain raiser episode. Half Girlfriend is one of the most awaited films of the year and we are really excited to bring this special episode to the audience where they will see their favourite stars from the small and big screen coming together.”

We also managed to find an exclusive picture from the shoot (check above).

Excited for the same? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.

Tags > Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms, Star Parivaar Awards,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top