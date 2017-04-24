Shraddha-Arjun join Ishqbaaaz and YHM cast for Star Parivaar Awards

Time to welcome two every special guests on your favourite shows Ishqbaaaz and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Viewers would know, Star Plus is all set to produce Star Parivaar Awards.

And joining the family, will be youth sensation Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actors who are all set with their blockbuster film Half Girlfriend, will be part of the magnum opus event this year.

And yesterday (23 April), the duo joined the cast of Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms), to shoot a special curtain raiser episode.

As per the plot, Arjun will be seen in the hunt for his Half Girlfriend and will come across these popular TV stars. They will help him search for Shraddha and welcome the couple into their Parivaar.

Talking about the same, the spokesperson from Star Parivar shared, “It was our pleasure to have Arjun and Shraddha shoot for the special episode of Star Parivaar Awards- curtain raiser episode. Half Girlfriend is one of the most awaited films of the year and we are really excited to bring this special episode to the audience where they will see their favourite stars from the small and big screen coming together.”

We also managed to find an exclusive picture from the shoot (check above).

Excited for the same? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.