Shraddha Arya to appear on Khatra Khatra Khatra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s Khatra Khatra Khatra has been successfully entertaining the audience. The show is produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Several celebrities are invited in the show and they play various fun-filled games. Haarsh, Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Avika Gor are some of the regular celebrities on this show.
    
Many popular celebrities from the entertainment world have already made appearance on the show. The actors who were seen so far include Mohena Kumari, Jasmin Bhasin, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Sheikh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aditi Bhatia, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma. Now, the actress to be seen on the show is Shraddha Arya. The episode will also feature Reem Shaikh. The actress revealed the same on social media. She shared a boomerang video that Reem posted on her Instagram. Take a look below. 



On the acting front, Shraddha is playing the role of Preeta in the soap, Kundali Bhagya.

Are you excited to see her on Khatra Khatra Khatra?
