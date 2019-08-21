News

Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday again with THESE co-stars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 01:21 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses. The actress is known for playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. She is also seen in Nach Baliye 9. The beautiful lady has participated in the dance reality show along with Alam Makkar. So, the two shows are keeping her busy, however, even between the shoot, she was made feel special by her co-workers.

Recently, Shraddha celebrated her birthday once again on the sets of Kundali Bhagya along with her co - actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Abhishek Kapoor and others. Shraddha's birthday was on 17th August but the actress could not celebrate it probably because of her busy schedules. This is the reason why the gorgeous actress seems to be quite happy and excited in the video as she celebrates her belated birthday.

An elated Shraddha took to social media and shared a video. She expressed her happiness in her own words on her Instagram post which reads, "When I reunite with my Kundali gang after a week and we celebrate my Birthday again in our own Crazy Way!!!."

Take a look below:

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

On the sets of Star Plus' Sanjivani

On the sets of Star Plus' Sanjivani
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Itishree Singh
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days