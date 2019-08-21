Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday again with THESE co-stars

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses. The actress is known for playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. She is also seen in Nach Baliye 9. The beautiful lady has participated in the dance reality show along with Alam Makkar. So, the two shows are keeping her busy, however, even between the shoot, she was made feel special by her co-workers.



Recently, Shraddha celebrated her birthday once again on the sets of Kundali Bhagya along with her co - actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Abhishek Kapoor and others. Shraddha's birthday was on 17th August but the actress could not celebrate it probably because of her busy schedules. This is the reason why the gorgeous actress seems to be quite happy and excited in the video as she celebrates her belated birthday.



An elated Shraddha took to social media and shared a video. She expressed her happiness in her own words on her Instagram post which reads, "When I reunite with my Kundali gang after a week and we celebrate my Birthday again in our own Crazy Way!!!."



