News

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth joins Mohit Raina in Applause Entertainment’s Bhaukaal

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Jan 2019 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Shraddha Kapoor, started his career by working as an assistant director in various films like Bhool Bhulaiya and Bhagam Bhag. He later made his acting debut with Shootout at Wadala and featured in films like Ugly, Haseena Parkar, and Jazbaa.

According to our sources, Siddhanth is set to make his digital debut with Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web-series Bhaukaal. The series will also mark the debut of talented actor Mohit Raina.

Siddhanth has been roped to play a pivotal character in the project.

Action thriller Bhaukaal is produced by Baweja Movies and directed by Jatin Wagle.

We could not get through to Siddhanth for a comment.

(Also read: Content is not a commodity that you can win with a price war: Sameer Nair)

Tags > Siddhanth Kapoor, Shootout At Wadala, TellyChakkar, Mohit Raina, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Jatin Wagle, Jazbaa, Bhaukaal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhagam Bhag,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale...

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days