Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth joins Mohit Raina in Applause Entertainment’s Bhaukaal

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Shraddha Kapoor, started his career by working as an assistant director in various films like Bhool Bhulaiya and Bhagam Bhag. He later made his acting debut with Shootout at Wadala and featured in films like Ugly, Haseena Parkar, and Jazbaa.

According to our sources, Siddhanth is set to make his digital debut with Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web-series Bhaukaal. The series will also mark the debut of talented actor Mohit Raina.



Siddhanth has been roped to play a pivotal character in the project.



Action thriller Bhaukaal is produced by Baweja Movies and directed by Jatin Wagle.



We could not get through to Siddhanth for a comment.

