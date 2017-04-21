Shraddha, Rishikesh and Riya roped in for Sony TV’s Porus

Swastik Productions’ Porus on Sony TV, has been making headlines for its grand ensemble cast!!

Tellychakkar.com has exclusively reported about Rati Pandey, Mohit Abrol, Rohit Purohit, Ishita Ganguly, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Chirag Jani, Praneet Bhat, and Akanksha Juneja being part of the project, while as per media reports, Laksh will play the titular role.

Now, we have heard that makers have roped in Riya Deepsi, who was last seen in Begusarai, and CID fame Shraddha Musale and Rishikesh Pandey.

As per our sources, Rishikesh will be paired opposite Vaishnavi’s character, and Shraddha will play the queen of Indian clan while Riya’s entry will create a love triangle between Laksh and Ishita (the leads).

We buzzed Shraddha and Rishikesh but they both remained unavailable for comment while we could not reach out to Riya for her quote.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates!