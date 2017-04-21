Hot Downloads

Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Shraddha, Rishikesh and Riya roped in for Sony TV’s Porus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2017 07:15 PM

Swastik Productions’ Porus on Sony TV, has been making headlines for its grand ensemble cast!!

Tellychakkar.com has exclusively reported about Rati Pandey, Mohit Abrol, Rohit Purohit, Ishita Ganguly, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Chirag Jani, Praneet Bhat, and Akanksha Juneja being part of the project, while as per media reports, Laksh will play the titular role.

Now, we have heard that makers have roped in Riya Deepsi, who was last seen in Begusarai, and CID fame Shraddha Musale and Rishikesh Pandey.

As per our sources, Rishikesh will be paired opposite Vaishnavi’s character, and Shraddha will play the queen of Indian clan while Riya’s entry will create a love triangle between Laksh and Ishita (the leads).

We buzzed Shraddha and Rishikesh but they both remained unavailable for comment while we could not reach out to Riya for her quote.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates!

Tags > Shraddha Mussle, Rishikesh Pandey, Riya Deepsi, Rati Pandey, Mohit Abrol, Rohit Purohit, Ishita Ganguly, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Chirag Jani, Praneet Bhat, Akanksha Juneja,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top