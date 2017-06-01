Hot Downloads

Shravan Mehta in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jun 2017 05:49 PM

What’s love without some envy and jealousy?

Well, proving it to be true, gear up to see our dear Kartik (Mohsin Khan) burning green in envy soon on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

From what our sources share, the Directors Kut drama will reportedly soon see the entry of Shravan Mehta, who will join Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) dance academy, and go on to become her confidante.

And these developments will lead Kartik to fume with jealousy.

Oh la la...!

That seems like quite an interesting track.

Only time will tell how this will add more drama to the tale.

Shravan has earlier been part of Channel V’s Best Friends Forever and has also done Dharma’s Student of the Year.

We could not reach the actor for a comment.

