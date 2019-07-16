Shrenu Parekh slaps Rahul Mahajan while rehearsing for Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Dance lovers can’t keep calm as the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is returning to the television screens with ninth season. Produced by Salman Khan, the upcoming season will premiere on 19 July. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand one.

With just a few days left for the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9, the star performers are already preparing for the big night by rehearsing for their act. During one such rehearsal, Rahul Mahajan and Shrenu Parekh, the guest couple who have been invited to perform, got so deep into the act that Rahul actually asked Shrenu to slap him. They were rehearsing on the song Second Hand Jawani which required Shrenu to slap Rahul for the comic act in the form of the choreography that had been taught to them. Even though the actress was hesitant to slap Rahul, he went ahead and asked her to do so as he felt it would look more convincing and add a realistic touch to the act.

Speaking about the same, Shrenu told Times of India, "It was a fun experience, too much fun with the act, the performance and the rehearsals. It was such a painful thing to do. He kept saying chalega, tu slap kar koi problem nahi. And to be honest, last shot mein I kinda slapped him hard. But he's a great sport. It's exciting there will be lots of twists and turns and it'll be great to watch this year's Nach."

Are you excited for Nach Baliye 9?