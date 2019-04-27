Shrenu Parikh looks BEST as a VAMP on television. Here's why!

Shrenu Parikh is one of the most versatile actresses of television today.We have seen her as the docile daughter-in-law and as a chirpy and bubbly much-in-love girl.

In her recent show, Ishqbaaaz, she impressed the masses s with her character of Gauri, and now, she has wowed us with her initial performance as Jhanvi Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampana as the antagonist.

Shrenu has undergone a major transformation in terms of her character and shows her evil side to perfection in the show.

And the response to her new avatar is spectacular! Fans absolutely love her in shades of grey. The role is unconventional, where Shrenu plays an obedient and loving bahu but actually has evil intentions.

We asked the audience which character of hers they like better.

While 43% of the audience still believes that she looks best in a positive role, 57% are happy to see her as a vamp.

What do you think? Hit the comments section below!



