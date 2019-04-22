Shrenu Parikh on popularity, Aashika Bhatia injured, Manish Goel excited to play a cop, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We bring exciting updates from the television industry to entertain you. Read on!

Amidst rumours, Vahbiz Dorabjee pens an open letter to people concerned about her divorce

Actors Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena separated in 2016, but till date the couple is struggling to get done with their divorce. In a recent state of development, reports about Vahbiz asking Rs. two crore as alimony from Vivian have been floating in the media. Further reports suggested that the divorce has been delayed for this reason.

It seems Vahbiz is irked by the gossip mongers and decided to pen down an open letter clarifying her side of the story. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress took to social media and posted an open letter to all the people who are concerned about her divorce.

Take a look below:

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev's father passes away at 91

Just a couple of days ago, we reported about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan's father passing away in Pune due to ill health. We hate to spread sad news on a Monday morning, but the news has it that the talented actor Rahul Dev's father too has passed away.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame actor Rahul Dev, who has had a vast career in Bollywood, regional cinema as well as television, is bereaved with the shocking news.

Take a look below:

Will miss you Papa .. He left us five days ago, a brilliant innings of 91 .. Most cherished moment with him at a robust ninety. Decorated police officer & the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award. A simple, kind & free spirited soul. Blessed to be his son pic.twitter.com/pnuMeng4bd — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) April 21, 2019

All set to come with Season 5, this show NOW changes its SHOWRUNNERS

Not many anticipated Superstore to go on and become the mammoth success it did a couple of years ago. But there was one factor that made it certain that it certainly is a show to look out for indeed. And why it that? Because, Justin Spitzer had created it and was the showrunner of the same.

Now, four seasons later, the show is all set to come with a Season 5 but with a massive development. And that is the fact that Justin is leaving the show and Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green are taking over.

According to a reporter in The Hollywood Reporter, Series veterans and executive producers Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green will take over for creator Justin Spitzer, who will focus on developing new projects for Superstore producer Universal TV. All three have renewed their overall deals with the studio.

"I can't thank Justin enough for giving us one of the smartest comedies on television, and I'm grateful we now get to pick his very fertile brain for new ideas," said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe. "He is leaving Superstore in the very capable hands of Gabe and Jonathan who, along with America [Ferrera], Ben [Feldman] and the entire cast and crew, will continue to deliver the high-quality show we've all come to love."

Miller and Green have been writers and executive producers on Superstore since its first season. They previously worked on The Office (as did Spitzer), The Mindy Project, The Cleveland Show, and The Late Show With David Letterman.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress' marriage is not going well!

Actress Priya Bathija got married to Raipur based DJ, Kawaljeet Singh, back in 2016. However, it is being said that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks and they may soon file for divorce.

According to reports, few months into their marriage they started facing problems. While Kawaljeet is in Raipur, Priya is in Mumbai where she currently stars in Daayan. The couple has seemingly tried every possible way to fix things which include them going to counselling and Kawaljeet even moving to Mumbai for a few months.

But now, they have been living separately for over a year.

Priya was earlier married to actor Jatin Shah, but the couple separated two years later.

This actress SPLITS with her husband just ONE year after MARRIAGE

This may certainly come across as a shock to the fans of actress Michelle Williams out there, as it has been confirmed that the lady and her husband, Phil Everum are no longer together.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the split is amicable and happened toward the beginning of this year. Their decision to call it quits comes less than a year after the actress, 38, and the indie musician, 40, quietly wed in the summer of 2018.

Williams first revealed she and Elverum tied the knot in a cover story interview for Vanity Fair's September 2018 issue. Though she is typically guarded about her private life, the Fosse/Verdon star opened up about her relationship with Elverum in a rare moment. While speaking with the magazine, Williams talked candidly about finding love 10 years after the death of her ex, Heath Ledger, with whom she welcomed daughter Matilda in 2005.

"I never gave up on love," she said at the time, adding that she met Elverum through a mutual friend before marrying him in an intimate ceremony in the Adirondacks. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"

Continued Williams, "Obviously, I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

Ssharad Malhotra ties the knot with Ripci Bhatia

TV actor Ssharad Malhotra, who is currently playing the lead role of Raunak in popular Star Bharat show Muskaan opposite Yesha Rughani, is now a married man. The actor, who became a household name after Banoo Main Teri Dulhann opposite ex-girlfriend Divyanka Tripathi, got married to Delhi-based designer Ripci Bhatia on 20th April in the presence of their families and close-friends in a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

Ssharad and Ripci exchanged nuptial vows in a traditional anand karaj ceremony and their wedding pictures are now doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

Colors’ Shakti to bring new twists in the show

Colors' widely appreciated show, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is quite loved by the viewers for its unique love story. The show when first aired on TV broke a lot of stereotypes by casting a mainstream actress as a kinnar, and Saumya and Harman's love story is absolutely amazing.

The makers leave no stone unturned to amaze viewers and bring new elements in the show to keep them engaged. Well, according to the latest development, the makers have decided to bring in more twists in the story by introducing a new character in the upcoming track.

As per reports, actor Nikita Sharma, who is known for her stints in shows like Do Dil ek Jaan, Maharakshak: Devi, Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai to name a few, has been finalized to play the role of a teacher named Archana. In the upcoming track, seeing Harman's love towards Saumya, Archana will start developing a soft corner for him.

Nikita's entry in the show is expected to happen in the coming week.

Pearl V Puri to romance Ishita Dutta after Surbhi Jyoti in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2

The ever-charming lad Pearl V Puri, who is currently seen as Mahir in Colors' hugely popular TV series Naagin 3 opposite Surbhi Jyoti, started his acting career with Sony TV's Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. However, he is best remembered for his roles in Phir Bhi Na Maane... Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, and Naagin 3.

Well, now that Naagin 3 is ending soon, fans are disappointed as they won't be seeing their favourite actor on screen. But the good part is Pearl next will be seen romancing actress Ishita Dutta in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki season 2.

Rohan Mehra to make his digital debut with a love story

Rohan Mehra, who is currently riding high on success with his brand new romantic single Tarse Yeh Naina, already has another project in his kitty. He is all set to mark his digital debut.

The actor, who has been caught up with a lot of travelling as well a couple of shoots this year, is gearing up for a digital film which will be showcased at various film festivals as well as on a prominent digital platform.

Rohan will be seen in his most loved lover boy avatar once again, but this time in a different manner which the audiences are surely going to love!

According to media reports, "The film is going to be based in Rajasthan which has a lovely backdrop to it. The theme is that of an innocent boy- girl love story which takes a U turn through some challenges and how the lovers make it through. The story has a lot of interesting aspects, and Rohan who is going to be showcased a bit differently this time, is surely going to pack a punch with his role this time on screen."

Surveen Chawla blessed with a baby girl

Surveen Chawla is now a proud mommy to a beautiful baby girl. The actress delivered a healthy baby girl on April 15 and confirmed the news to media and said, "The feeling can't be described in words. It's something to be experienced. We feel so blessed."

She has named her little bundle of joy, Eva, which is a Latin counterpart of the English word Eve. It means mother of life. Since the time Surveen got pregnant last year, she has been a hot momma on the block. Sporting the trendy maternity wear, Surveen caught many eyeballs with the cute pictures she shared with her baby bump.

Aashika Bhatia injured

Aashika Bhatia, who won millions of hearts with her innocence and acting chops in shows like Meera, Parvarrish, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke, and Ek Shringaar –Swabhimaan, recently injured herself.

The actress recently posted a picture of herself in a hospital with a bandage on her leg. She had a ligament tear on her knee.

Shrenu Parikh on popularity

Shrenu Parikh is ecstatic to be part of Dipti Kalwani's Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna. She says that the show has created quite a buzz. "Every actor craves popularity. Ek Bhram is satisfying my craving as an actor. Every day on the set poses a new challenge," said Shrenu, who was last seen in the acclaimed show, Ishqbaaaz.

The actress plays the role of Janhvi Mittal, the accomplished daughter- in- law of an influential family. She has hidden motives, which makes her different from the regular bahus on Indian TV. "Bahus are supposed to be docile, but my character is plotting and scheming against every member of the family. This is a complex and layered character," she said to media.

Amitabh Bachchan gripped by the Saas-Bahu fever of Shrenu Parikh

Star Plus' Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna has gripped the nation with not just the distinction of the show but also the peculiarity of its launch at Saas-Bahu temple, captivating even the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, Janhvi Mittal, the lead protagonist of Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna, launched the upcoming show at a culturally rich and hereditary Saas-Bahu temple in Udaipur, along with her on-screen brother-in-law. The individuality of such a launch created waves across the nation gripping even Amitabh Bachchan, as he shared the cultural vitality of the Saas-Bahu temple in his tweet.

Take a look below:

Manish Goel excited to play a cop

Manish Goel, known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be seen playing a police officer for the first time on TV, and is happy about it.

"I'm playing a cop for the first time for the show Crime Patrol Dastak special and the role is very powerful and strong," Manish said in a statement.

He says the shooting was a fulfilling experience. "The look was a surprise for me, I loved it. Most excitingly, my onscreen name is also Manish -- Manish Sinha," he said.

The actor will also anchor the episode which will be aired on Sony TV.

Hiten to play groom in TV show

Actor Hiten Meghrajani, last seen in Ishqbaaaz, is excited about his role as a groom in the upcoming show Shaadi Ke Siyape.

"I'm excited to play a groom on screen. I'm playing negative role and the story will revolve around me. It will be fun for viewers to watch barriers in the marriage and the way it is sorted out," Hiten said in a statement.

Vishwajeet Pradhan, wife gear up for Miss Multiverse Australia

Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and his designer wife Sonalike Pradhan are gearing up for Meilleur Fashion, Australia, a fashion event.

"We are excited about the upcoming show Meilleur Fashion, Australia. It's a way to provide opportunity to Indian fashion designers who are looking for a platform," Vishwajeet said in a statement.

The actor, known for shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Ek Boond Ishq, said, "We are also very happy as it will be a chance to spread Indian wear style in Australia."