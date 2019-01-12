News

Shrenu Parikh takes a dig at Hardik Pandya for his sexist remarks?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Television actress Shrenu Parikh, known for shows like Ishqbaaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, expressed her anguish over Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s sexist statements on the show Koffee With Karan.

The sixth season of Koffee With Karan, which is hosted by Karan Johar, saw Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman K L Rahul as guests. As a part of the show, they were asked several questions by Karan, and Hardik was seen boasting about sending the same texts to multiple women and hooking up with multiple women. On the show, he also said how he informed his parents that he lost his virginity in a funny manner.

Hardik’s controversial comments did not go down well with the public, and Twitterati slammed him for his words.

The cricketer later apologized for making such statements.

Hardik wrote, ‘After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologize to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect.’

It seems actress Shrenu did not like Hardik’s excuse.

Today, she took to social media and without taking anyone’s name wrote, ‘Importance of education! You don’t get carried away by a mere show’s nature #WHATASHAMW.’

Take a look at her post below.

According to latest reports, Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul have been suspended.

Tags > Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan, K L Rahul, TellyChakkar, social media,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her...

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her tribute act on Dance+4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Joker
Joker
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days