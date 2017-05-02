Shrenu styles her own outfit for Star Parivaar music video

Star Plus’ most celebrated night is back with a bang! Television’s most awaited award function for the small screen actors, Star Parivaar Awards with record breaking performances and fresh faces of Star Parivaar.

As the Star Parivaar awards approaches, the show focuses on the love, romance and the couple angle of the Star family with its impeccable line “Pyaar Hi Pyaar, Beshumaar”.

All the members of Star Parivaar, from Raman & Ishita to Rudra & Dadi, everyone was a part of the STAr Parivaar anthem music video like every year. The members of the Star family are known for their uniqueness, but Shrenu Parikh who is touted as Gauri in the show, Dil Bole Oberoi, did something very unique in her own style. While others were given stylists for the music video, actress Shrenu Parikh decided to style her own outfit for her particular chunk in the music video. The actress wore a Karachi work dress with a beautiful Fulkaari dupatta.

Shrenu’s colourful Fulkaari dupatta which comes from her own wardrobe, depicts her personality correctly. Shrenu and Kunal’s Jodi looks super romantic and the audience can’t wait to get a look of the two performing on the much talked about STAR Parivaar anthem.

Watch the Star Parivaar anthem music video, coming soon, only on Star Plus!