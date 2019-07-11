Shreyas Pandit roped in for ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about actor Ravi joining the cast of ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ravi-janghu-roped-zee5-s-ishq-aaj-kal-190710).



Now, we have learned that actor Shreyas Pandit, who has featured in Bollywood film Swades and TV shows like Kasam Se and Chandrakanta, has been roped in for the series.



Ishq Aaj Kal is spin-off of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. It is produced by Dheeraj Kumar under his banner Creative Eye. It features Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma in the lead roles.



ZEE5 has already aired the first season consisting of 8 eight episodes, while the second season will be launched very soon. Ravi and Shreayas will both be seen in the second season.



Shreyas confirmed being a part of the project.