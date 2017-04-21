Hot Downloads

Shritama Mukherjee to enter &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

By Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Apr 2017

Love triangle always works on TV!

Treading on the same route, &TV’s romantic drama Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi will soon welcome another face to spice up the love story.

The daily, produced by the talented Nivedita Basu, under her banner The House of Originals has been winning hearts for its heartwarming tale.

Recently, viewers saw love blooming between Ranveer and Suman (Abhishek Malik and Sonali Nikam). And like all twisted romantic sagas, a new entry will complicate things between the couple.

Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information that Bong beauty Shritama Mukherjee, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the soap.

As per our sources, Shritama will play Ranveer’s ex girlfriend who would comeback to his life, in order to create troubles in his married life.

We buzzed Shritama and producer Nivedita but they both remained unavailable to comment.

Shritama will soon begin shooting and her entry will air in days to come!

