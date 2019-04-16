News

Shruthy Menon joins the cast of Netflix’s Typewriter

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Apr 2019 03:12 PM
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Netflix’s upcoming thriller web-series Typewriter.

We already reported about Samir Kochar, Purab Kohli, and Abhishek Banerjee bagging the project (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/samir-kochaar-bags-netflix-s-typewriter-190314; http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/purab-kohli-roped-netflix-s-typewriter-190314; http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/abhishek-banerjee-bags-netflix-s-typewriter-190413).

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Shruthy Menon of Malayalam movie Krithyam fame will also join the stellar cast of the project.

The major attraction of the project is that it is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Typewriter is based on a haunted house and how ghosts create havoc in the lives of the new family who resides in it.

We tried contacting Shruthy, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
