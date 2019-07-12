News

Shruti Kanwar and Rahul Manchanda to enter &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Jul 2019 11:34 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.

&TV’s popular show Meri Hanikarak Biwi will witness few major drama, twists, and turns in the story.

Ira has been missing while Akhilesh is desperately in search of her.

According to our sources, actress Shruti Kanwar will soon enter the show as a new character who would help Akhilesh in finding Ira.

Shruti was earlier a part of shows like Pavitra Rishta and Doli Armaano Ki.

Also popular actor Rahul Manchanda will be seen in the show with a pivot role to play.

A source revealed, “Rahul will play the character of Kabir who is partially paralyzed”.

We couldn’t connect with Rahul and Shruti for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, &TV, Doli Armaano Ki, Pavitra Rishta, Shruti Kanwar, Rahul Manchanda,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Aalesha
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jasmine May
Jasmine May

past seven days