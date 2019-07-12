Shruti Kanwar and Rahul Manchanda to enter &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.



&TV’s popular show Meri Hanikarak Biwi will witness few major drama, twists, and turns in the story.



Ira has been missing while Akhilesh is desperately in search of her.



According to our sources, actress Shruti Kanwar will soon enter the show as a new character who would help Akhilesh in finding Ira.



Shruti was earlier a part of shows like Pavitra Rishta and Doli Armaano Ki.



Also popular actor Rahul Manchanda will be seen in the show with a pivot role to play.



A source revealed, “Rahul will play the character of Kabir who is partially paralyzed”.



We couldn’t connect with Rahul and Shruti for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.