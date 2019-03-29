News

Shruti Rawat delivers a baby girl

MUMBAI: TV actress Shruti Rawat, who is still remembered for her funny characters of Bhairavi in SAB TV’s Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai and Jigna in Bhaag Bhakool Bhaag, has been blessed with the bliss of parenthood.

Yes, Shruti, who has worked in other light-hearted shows such as Chintu Chinky Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya and is happily married to Nikkhil Agawane, has welcomed a cute little baby girl in her life.

The actress announced the news on her social handle with a beautiful post stating, ‘I am proud of many things in life... but nothing beats being a Mother...’.

Take a look!

When contacted, Shruti shared, ‘It is beautiful to have baby girl in your life. She was born on 22 January (2019), and we have named her Sia.’

We wish her lots of happiness!

past seven days