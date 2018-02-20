Shruti Rawat to enter Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal?

Mumbai: Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal? is the light-hearted comedy show with subtle moral lessons at the heart of the story. The show, which has become the favorite of the audience, will soon witness a new entry. Shruti Rawat will join the cast of Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal?

Actress Shruti Rawat, who is known for her comic timing will be seen as Padma, a villager who will give the story a new angle. The show is winning hearts of the viewers with its outstanding storyline, comic timing and with Shruti's entry in the show will attract more viewership.

The actress said, “I don’t choose comedy, it chooses me. Comic roles give me a different high. My friends often warn me that I will be typecast as a comedian, but, I don’t mind it till the time I am satisfied with my role. I do miss the saas-bahu drama, but I think I am made for comic roles.”