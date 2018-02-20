Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shruti Rawat to enter Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2018 11:00 AM

Mumbai: Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal? is the light-hearted comedy show with subtle moral lessons at the heart of the story. The show, which has become the favorite of the audience, will soon witness a new entry. Shruti Rawat will join the cast of Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal?

Actress Shruti Rawat, who is known for her comic timing will be seen as Padma, a villager who will give the story a new angle. The show is winning hearts of the viewers with its outstanding storyline, comic timing and with Shruti's entry in the show will attract more viewership.

The actress said, “I don’t choose comedy, it chooses me. Comic roles give me a different high. My friends often warn me that I will be typecast as a comedian, but, I don’t mind it till the time I am satisfied with my role. I do miss the saas-bahu drama, but I think I am made for comic roles.”

Tags > Star Bharat, Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal, Shruti Rawat, comedian,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special screening of Welcome to New York

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days