News

Shruti Ulfat to turn ‘cop’ for a web-series!!

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 07:03 PM

Shows made for the digital platforms have created a boom in the industry!! With some interesting concepts and story ideas being pitched for the digital market, the best of actors have been very eager to break the shackles of the mundane work and do something really interesting and creatively breath-taking!!

Yesterday, we reported about Nach Baliye winner Amruta Khanvilkar playing the lead in a web-series, produced by Alligator Media Productions.

Tentatively titled ‘Bake and Bury’, it will be a psycho-thriller with a mystery element in it.

Yet another talented performer who will be seen in the same web-series will be Shruti Ulfat.

Shruti who has recently joined the cast of Naamkarann after her stint in Jamai Raja and Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha will play a cop in the web-series.

As per sources, “Shruti will play a South Indian, a very sincere and dutiful cop who would be very passionate and disciplined at her work.”

When contacted, Shruti confirmed the news to us, but refused to talk further.

This web-series will be launched on Hungama.

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Shruti Ulfat, Cop, Bake and Bury, web-series, psycho-thriller, TV actress,

