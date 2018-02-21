Home > Tv > Tv News
Shubhangi Atre enjoying her work trip in Goa

21 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori bhabhi in "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", says she is having fun shooting for an upcoming sequence of the show in Goa.

"We are shooting for our upcoming track in Goa and I'm really enjoying it. Goa is one of my favourite places. Mostly people come here for holiday, and I am lucky that I came here for work," Shubhangi said in a statement.

She says she is taking some time out to roam around.

"I feel blessed by seeing that the people including tourists are recognising me...I will always remember this shooting schedule," she added.

The show is aired on &TV

 
 
