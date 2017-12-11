Hot Downloads

Shubhangi Atrey supports Shilpa’s arch rival Hina

11 Dec 2017 06:33 PM

Seems current Bhabhiji is not fond of ex-Bhabhiji! Well, that is a fact now.  A certain amount of credit could be given to the show for Shilpa Shinde’s participation in the reality show. Post the whole Bhabhiji fiasco,there has been curiosity to know for whom the current cast is rooting for.

While the other cast members including Saumya Tandon, Rohitashav Gaur and Aashif Sheikh have been mum about their favorites, one member hasn’t shied away to vocalize her opinion. Shubhangi Atre, who replaced Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde in the sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!, is an avid follower of the controversial reality show. Both the actresses have played Angoori bhabhi’s character in the &TV’s series.

There has never been any buzz about Shilpa and Shubhangi’s relation. However, once the show started, Shubhangi come out in open and started supporting Shinde’s arch rival in the show- Hina Khan. The loyal viewers of Bigg Boss know that both Shinde and Khan never got along with each other. Their rivalry has turned such that they don’t even share a cordial relation.

Shubhangi took to her social media account and openly voiced her opinion about her favorite contestant. In her Facebook wall she posted,

- Now I m lovinggg #Hinakhan @Biggboss11

The lady posted it just after last night’s Weekend episode. This was the same episode wherein Shilpa took revenge on Hina by punishing her.

Was it a dig that Shubhangi took at Shilpa? What do you think guys? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

