Shubhangi celebrates birthday with orphans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2018 02:22 PM

Mumbai:  Actress Shubhangi Atre, who turned a year older on Wednesday, chose to celebrate her birthday with orphans.

"My birthday celebrations are special. My father and husband are always ready with a surprise for me. Last year, I went to an orphanage. I can't express how good I felt after meeting those happy souls," Shubhangi said.

"That day, we celebrated a kid's birthday there. That moment I had decided that I will celebrate my next birthday with them. Thanks to my dad and hubby who organised my birthday with them this year," she added.

What do you think about Shubhangi Atre?

On the work front, she is playing Angoori in the comedy TV series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

(Source: IANS)  

