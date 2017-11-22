Good news for the loyal viewers of Akash Aath's Hridmajhare!

Well, two popular celebrities including veteran Tollywood actor Shubhasish Mukherjee and the popular singer Somlata Acharya will be gracing the upcoming episodes of the non-fiction show.

Somlata will be seen on 23 November while Shubhasish will appear on 24 November.

So, gear up to watch what these two celebs reveal about themselves in the coming episodes.

Hosted by Pt. Tanmoy Bose, the episodes will be aired at 9.30 pm.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.