Zee TV’s endearing show Bhootu has tender emotions interspersed with moments of light-hearted fun, drama and the unbreakable bond of a cute 7 year old ghost Pihu (Arshiya Mukherjee) and her best friend Shuchi (Sana Amin Sheikh).

The above Esselvision’s drama is an adaptation of a very successful show on Zee Bangla.

As we have seen, Shuchi is helping Pihu to find her missing mother. In this journey, Shuchi who used to hate kids has become good friends with Pihu.

In the upcoming episodes, Shuchi and Pihu’s bond would strengthen even more and soon she will able to see the cute girl.

However, Shuchi will face a tough time in her life which would break her down.

According to our sources, Shuchi will meet with a major accident and her marriage will also be called off.

Later, the doctors would reveal that she will never able to conceive a child.

Isn’t that sad?

Will Pihu’s love bring Shuchi back to normal life?

