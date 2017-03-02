Shweta Basu Prasad’s 'wig' trouble delays shoot of Chandra Nandni!

We have all seen bad hair days, unlike our beautiful actors on their shows. Well, seems like gorgeous actress Shweta Basu Prasad managed to have a bad wig day while shooting for Chandra Nandni on Star Plus.



The actor plays the role of a warrior princess and her character demands a royal look. The actress has been donning a graceful look of Nandni since the show went on air and has never had any complains. However, we heard of a day when the wig got a mind of its own. Apparently, the actor was shooting for a scene in the royal bath when Nandni’s long mane fell off and got stuck in her jewelry. The actress had a hard time getting it removed and this wig had to be replaced with a brand new one to continue the scene.



The arrangement took more than just a few hours and the whole scene had to be postponed by a day.



Hope this mane is tamed well!