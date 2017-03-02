Hot Downloads

Shweta Basu Prasad’s 'wig' trouble delays shoot of Chandra Nandni!

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 05:17 PM

We have all seen bad hair days, unlike our beautiful actors on their shows. Well, seems like gorgeous actress Shweta Basu Prasad managed to have a bad wig day while shooting for Chandra Nandni on Star Plus.

The actor plays the role of a warrior princess and her character demands a royal look. The actress has been donning a graceful look of Nandni since the show went on air and has never had any complains. However, we heard of a day when the wig got a mind of its own. Apparently, the actor was shooting for a scene in the royal bath when Nandni’s long mane fell off and got stuck in her jewelry. The actress had a hard time getting it removed and this wig had to be replaced with a brand new one to continue the scene.

The arrangement took more than just a few hours and the whole scene had to be postponed by a day.

Hope this mane is tamed well!

