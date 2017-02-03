Shweta Basu Prasad's 'sweet' treat for co-stars

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has just returned from her friend’s wedding in Coimbatore and we can’t stop admiring her photos in traditional wear. The actor has been working really hard for her recent dual role as Rupa and Nandni opposite Rajat Tokas in Star Plus’ popular show Chandra Nandni.



Flaunting some traditional saris from her wardrobe, she said, “It was so much fun meeting my friends after so many years.” So what did she get from Coimbatore for her friends and family who missed the winter wedding celebrations? Shweta added, “I brought Mysore Pak for everyone. It is definitely my new favourite and we should all cater to our sweet tooth every now and then.”



Well, Nandni sure knows her way to everyone’s heart!