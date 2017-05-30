Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shweta Gulati excited about her cameo in Sony TV’s Hanuman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2017 07:22 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological drama Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman not just caters to the Hanuman bhakts but is largely watched by all communities for its beautiful tales from Ramayan.

And now, its time to see another interesting story in the daily. And playing the central character in the same will be the gorgeous and talented Shweta Gulati.

Announcing the same on Instagram, the actress posted:

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with her to know more about her character in the show. Talking about it she quipped, "It’s a cameo; I’m playing Goddess Maya who is one of Parvati’s roots. Maya comes with a purpose. Her motto is to prove everyone that ‘Ram se bada Ram ka naam hoga’(Lord Ram’s name will be bigger tha Lord Ram). She will create situations that will help her prove what she wants."

It being her first time playing a role in a historical/mythological series, Shweta excitedly told us, “This is the first time I’ve done something like this. I’m travelling a lot due to my play, so I don’t have time to do full time shows currently. This cameo seemed like the perfect thing to do. The team of Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman is very lovely to work with. They were very welcoming to me. I absolutely loved working with everyone.”

Shweta Gulati is also a part of a modern Hindi play called ‘Selfie’, which is a satirical comedy based on female bonding and sisterhood.

Catch Shweta in the daily tonight.

As readers would know Nirbhay Wadhwa plays the titular role in the drama.

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Shweta Gulati, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tellychakkar.com, Ramayan, Nirbhay Wadhwa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top