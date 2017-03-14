Shweta Kawatra Gohil BACK with Ekta Kapoor’s next...

Television’s one of the finest actors, Shweta Kawatra Gohil will soon be back in action!!

And her comeback vehicle will be a homecoming for her, as she will yet again associate with the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor!!

Yes, Shweta will be seen in Balaji ALT’s web-series!!

Another super coincidence will be that Shweta’s return will bring back good old memories of their super successful show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii!!

Why do we say so?

That’s because Shweta will share screen space with TV’s own Parvati Agarwal, aka Sakshi Tanwar in the web-series, ‘Kehetein Hai Opposites Attract’.

Wow!! Isn’t this happy news??

As per credible sources, “Shweta will play the estranged wife of Ram Kapoor in the web series.”

As we know, the web series will be the love tale of a patient and a de-addiction counsellor.

When contacted, Shweta confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, “Yes, I am one of the corners of the triangle. Frankly enough, this web series has gotten me out of my hibernation. I was looking for a fascinating project to bring me out of this hibernation as I am having an exciting life. Everything fell in place is what I will say; I wanted to passionately come out, and I am glad i have got this project.”

On her association with her Kahaani co-star Sakshi again, Shweta said, “Oh yes, it will be nostalgic for sure, and that is how it is on the sets at the moment.”

For the uninitiated, Shweta who has had a vast body of work with shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Baal Veer, Phulwa to name a few, and movies Murder 2, My brother... Nikhil is married to actor Manav Gohil. The happily married couple have a daughter by name Zahra.

Superb!! Are you all looking forward to this web series? Drop in your comments here.