Shweta Rohira to be seen in Colors’ Kitchen Champion

MUMBAI: Actor–writer–painter Shweta Rohira, who made her theatre debut with the play That's My Girl, will soon feature in Colors’ cooking-based show Kitchen Champion, hosted by TV actor Arjun Bijlani.



The particular episode will feature Pritam Singh, who started his career as a radio jockey. He hogged the limelight after entering controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Comedian Siddharth Jadhav, who was recently seen in the film Simmba, will also be seen along with his wife.



Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta and Pritam will battle it out in a cooking competition with Siddharth and his wife.



This episode will be hosted by Aditya Narayan and will be aired tomorrow!