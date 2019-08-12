Shweta Tiwari- Abhinav Kohli controversy: Abhinav's mother says that her son is innocent

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has filed an FIR against her husband Abhinav Kohli.
Although the
Recently, Shweta accompanied by her mother and daughter Palak Tiwari landed at the Samta Nagar Police Station to lodge a complaint against Abhinav.
Speaking about the same, Abhinav's mother told India Forums, "I don't know what has happened but my son is innocent. Yes, Shweta wanted a divorce but Abhinav didn't. He wanted their son should get the love of both mother and father. And about Palak, how will my son do such
Abhinav has been arrested after Shweta alleged him of abusing her daughter Palak, showing obscene content to her and using filthy language to abuse her.
