Shweta Tiwari- Abhinav Kohli controversy: Abhinav's mother says that her son is innocent

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has filed an FIR against her husband Abhinav Kohli.



Although the rumours of trouble in her marriage have been surfacing for quite a while now, we assumed there is nothing so serious. Neither Shweta talked about it to the media nor her husband Abhinav Kohli accepted any trouble in the paradise. But now the water has gone above the head.

Recently, Shweta accompanied by her mother and daughter Palak Tiwari landed at the Samta Nagar Police Station to lodge a complaint against Abhinav.



Speaking about the same, Abhinav's mother told India Forums, "I don't know what has happened but my son is innocent. Yes, Shweta wanted a divorce but Abhinav didn't. He wanted their son should get the love of both mother and father. And about Palak, how will my son do such thing ? He has seen her grow up in front of him. When Shweta was in Big Boss house for three months Abhinav took care of her from sending her to school and everything. How will he do something like that. I don't know why Shweta has done this but all I can say is that my son is innocent."



Abhinav has been arrested after Shweta alleged him of abusing her daughter Palak, showing obscene content to her and using filthy language to abuse her.