Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak retaliates when quizzed about lip job

24 Apr 2018 06:06 PM

MUMBAI: It seems the latest fad of television knows how to give a befitting reply to hate comments. Unlike a few years ago, when actresses remained mum, these days the artists have no qualms in lambasting over hate comments.

The latest to have joined the league is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The gorgeous lady seems is in no mood to take bullsh*t from anyone. The young Tiwari, who is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut gave a befitting reply to a troller.

It happened so that, the starlet posted a picture on her social media. Soon in a few minutes, a lady commented on her post. She accused Palak of going under the knife and using Botox to enhance her lips.

However, Palak didn’t think twice before giving a thoughtful reply to her. In her calmest way possible, Palak gave her an apt response.

Kudos to Palak! Being 17-year-old and having such sense of maturity is indeed laudable.

We give applauds to the lady for giving it back.

