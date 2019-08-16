Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli opens up on being arrested for domestic abuse

MUMBAI: Recently, Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli made headlines for the wrong reasons. The actress filed a police case against him for domestic abuse. Later, Shweta's daughter from her first marriage, Palak Tiwari, took to her social media handle and wrote a long note stating that she is the victim of domestic abuse and not her mother. She also cleared that Abhinav never molested her. Abhinav was arrested, but later he got bail after paying the fine of Rs 15000. Now, he has opened up about what happened.

Recently, Abhinav attended a short film's event and in an interview with ANI, he said, "There are always two sides of the coin and one thing I would say that truth will prevail." When asked about mental pressure as social media users bashed him to the same he said that it is very painful, but one has to be strong as there can be worst things. He also added that he is still recovering and is still disturbed. He also added that he is back to normal life but it will take him some time to be normal fully again.