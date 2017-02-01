Hot Downloads

News

Shweta Tiwari shares newborn baby’s pic and it’s too awwwdorable

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 03:33 PM

Babies definitely bring abundant happiness with their arrival.

Same has happened with the beautiful Shweta Tiwari who was recently blessed with a baby boy.

Shweta, who married Raja Chaudhary at a very early age, was left distraught after becoming a victim of domestic violence. She has a daughter from Raja.

Becoming an icon by standing strong as a single mother, she gave love and life another chance by marrying co-actor Abhinav Kohli. The two also welcomed their little son Reyansh recently.

After keeping him under wraps for quite a long time, Shweta finally revealed Reyansh’s picture and he is way too adorable. The snap has the toddler posing with his sister Palak in a Snapchat filter.

Here have a look:

My Angels

A photo posted by Shweta Tiwari Kohli (@shweta.tiwari) on

Isn’t he just too cute?

Share the story if you love Shweta!

Tags > TV actress, Shweta Tiwari, Baby, pic, Abhinav Kohli, Palak Tiwari,

