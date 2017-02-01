Shweta Tiwari shares newborn baby’s pic and it’s too awwwdorable

Babies definitely bring abundant happiness with their arrival.

Same has happened with the beautiful Shweta Tiwari who was recently blessed with a baby boy.

Shweta, who married Raja Chaudhary at a very early age, was left distraught after becoming a victim of domestic violence. She has a daughter from Raja.

Becoming an icon by standing strong as a single mother, she gave love and life another chance by marrying co-actor Abhinav Kohli. The two also welcomed their little son Reyansh recently.

After keeping him under wraps for quite a long time, Shweta finally revealed Reyansh’s picture and he is way too adorable. The snap has the toddler posing with his sister Palak in a Snapchat filter.

Here have a look:

My Angels A photo posted by Shweta Tiwari Kohli (@shweta.tiwari) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Isn’t he just too cute?

