Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli granted bail

MUMBAI: On Sunday afternoon, Shweta Tiwari lodged a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli for allegedly outraging her 19-year-old daughter Palak’s modesty. The teenager is Shweta’s daughter with her first husband, actor Raja Chaudhary.



Abhinav was arrested by Samta Nagar Police on charges of ‘outraging a woman’s modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the IPC, and sections of the Information Technology Act.’ The accused was sent to police custody till 13 August. But now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, he is out from the custody as Borivali court has granted him bail.