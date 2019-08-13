News

Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli granted bail

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 09:13 PM

MUMBAI: On Sunday afternoon, Shweta Tiwari lodged a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli for allegedly outraging her 19-year-old daughter Palak’s modesty. The teenager is Shweta’s daughter with her first husband, actor Raja Chaudhary.

Abhinav was arrested by Samta Nagar Police on charges of ‘outraging a woman’s modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the IPC, and sections of the Information Technology Act.’ The accused was sent to police custody till 13 August. But now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, he is out from the custody as Borivali court has granted him bail. 

Tags > Shweta Tiwari, Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, daughter Palak, Information Technology Act,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days